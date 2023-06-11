Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Decatur, IL
