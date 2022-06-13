The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 112. 78 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecas…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Wi…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. …