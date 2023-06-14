Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…