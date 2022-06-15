Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.