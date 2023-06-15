Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…