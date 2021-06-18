Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents of heat and humid on Friday
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
