Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.