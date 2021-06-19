 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News