The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents of heat and humid on Friday
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a w…
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
Decatur's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…