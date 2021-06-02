Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.