Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.