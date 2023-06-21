Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Exp…