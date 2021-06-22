 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

