Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be hot this afternoon, but the humidity will not be bad. Both temperatures and humidity are going up for Tuesday though. See what it's going to feel like in our latest forecast.
Hot and humid conditions across central and southern Illinois today. A cold front will bring some relief for tomorrow, but it also could trigger a couple of severe storms. Full details here.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepar…
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. Temperat…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. The fore…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings …