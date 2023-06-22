The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Decatur, IL
