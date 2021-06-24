The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house with…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Decatur's evening forecast: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tem…
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Th…
Decatur's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…