Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

