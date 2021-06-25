The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house with…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Decatur's evening forecast: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Th…
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…