Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.