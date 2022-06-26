Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.