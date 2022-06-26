 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News