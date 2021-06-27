Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
