The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…