The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents to be cautious during flash flood watch
Thunderstorms and high winds are likely on Saturday and into Sunday in Decatur and Macon County.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Piatt, DeWitt, south central McLean and northern Macon Counties until 9:30 p.m.
Rain and more rain predicted through Thursday; but your July 4 celebration looks to be nice and dry.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.