Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.