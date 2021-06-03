Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.