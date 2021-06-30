Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

