The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.