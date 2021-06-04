Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

