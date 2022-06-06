 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

