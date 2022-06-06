Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
With a cold front slowly pushing south across Illinois today, showers and storms still look likely. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's the latest information.
All rain will exit early this morning, but cloud cover will try and linger in parts of the state this afternoon. Comfortable temperatures, but getting warmer for Friday. Here's the full report.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees…
For the drive home in Decatur: Overcast with showers at times. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is …
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Feeling like summer today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm we'll get and when our next rain chance begins in our Memorial Day forecast update.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…