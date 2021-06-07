Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.