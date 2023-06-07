Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.