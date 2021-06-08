Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

Local Weather

