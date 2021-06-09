Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
