Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.