 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hail hits an already storm-battered Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News