Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.