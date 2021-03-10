Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.