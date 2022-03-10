Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. The…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur ar…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…