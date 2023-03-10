Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will s…
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…