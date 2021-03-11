Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday afternoon's warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds elevate fire conditions
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We wil…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees…
This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect c…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Folk…