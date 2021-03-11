Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.