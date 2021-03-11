 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. suffers coldest February in over 30 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News