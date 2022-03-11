It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. The…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms and windy during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Wind…