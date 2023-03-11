Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.