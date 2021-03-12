Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL
