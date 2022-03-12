Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.