Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph.