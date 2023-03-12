Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecaste…