Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

