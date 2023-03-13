It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Decatur, IL
