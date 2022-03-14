Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Snow is slowly making its way from central Illinois into southern Illinois. See when it will all end and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
As the threat of winter snow recedes in the U.S., it is replaced by the threat of severe weather: thunderstorms with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
