Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecaste…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33…