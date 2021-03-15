Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Decatur, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 25 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.