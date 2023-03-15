Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Decatur, IL
