Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

