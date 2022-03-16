Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.