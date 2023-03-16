Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.