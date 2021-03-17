 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

