Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early then becoming windy with rain developing later at night. Low 34F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. C…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is ca…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The ar…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect perio…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast cal…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it wil…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees.…
Decatur's evening forecast: Rain ending early then becoming foggy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's a…